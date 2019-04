President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador takes a question during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday criticized the news media for putting out unfounded reports in the past few days about resignations of officials that never took place.

"This is a product of hatred and bad faith ... They are very nervous and need to drink more linden tea" to relax, Lopez Obrador, popularly known as AMLO, said during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.