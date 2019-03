Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks on March 13, 2019, at his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexico's president said here Wednesday at his daily press conference that he and his team do not use bots to promote their political views on social media.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who made the remarks in response to a study released this week, also criticized some members of the media as disingenuous, saying that "they're conservatives who pretend to be liberal, who specialize in dissimulation."