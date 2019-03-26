Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his March 25, 2019, press conference in Mexico City that he is considering re-opening the case against the confessed killer of presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio 25 years ago, Mario Aburto, who is serving a prison sentence for the deed. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he has read the letter written by the parents of the confessed assassin of former Mexican presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio and confirmed that he is considering reopening their son's case.

"I already read the letter from the parents of (Mario) Aburto and I gave it to the Government Secretariat with the instruction that they handle it in accordance with the law. If there is the possibility of legally re-opening the case, it will be done," the president, popularly known as AMLO, said during his daily press conference.