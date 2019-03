President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on March 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that his relationship with the Mexican press at the 100-day mark of his term was good and thanked media outlets for covering his daily morning press conferences.

"We have no problems with the mass media. It's a good relationship with everyone," the founder and leader of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena) said during his daily press conference at the National Palace.