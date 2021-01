The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico 30 March 2020 (reissued 25 January 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during a morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, 01 July 2020 (reissued 25 January 2021).EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

"I regret to inform you that I am infected with Covid-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward," he wrote on his official Twitter account. EFE-EPA