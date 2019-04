President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference on April 22, 2019, in Veracruz, Mexico, where he discussed the wave of violence in the country and efforts by his administration to fight crime. EPA-EFE/Office of the President

Following the bloodiest start to a year ever in Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he was sticking with his security strategy and vowed that it would yield results this year.

Lopez Obrador, who held his daily presidential press conference in this Gulf city, and his security team discussed the wave of violence in Mexico and the situation in the eastern state of Veracruz, where 13 people were massacred on Friday in the city of Minatitlan.