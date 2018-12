Mexico's presidential jet was flown Monday to the Boeing facility in Victorville, California, where it will be housed until being sold. The jet can carry 80 passengers and is equipped with a full bathroom, a bedroom and an office for the president. Mexico City, Mexico. Dec. 3, 2018. EPA/EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexico's presidential jet was flown Monday to the Boeing facility in Victorville, California, where it will be housed until being sold by order of the new president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The Boeing 787-8 took off around 11 am from the presidential hangar at the Mexico City International Airport.