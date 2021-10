People browse Day of the Dead merchandise at the Sonora market in Mexico City on 21 October 2021. EFE/Carlos Ramirez

Day of the Dead figures displayed in the Sonora market in Mexico City on 21 October 2021. EFE/Carlos Ramirez

Mexico's retail flower, craft and food merchants are counting on a stimulus from the upcoming Day of the Dead celebration to make up for a dismal 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mixture of hope and anxiety was palpable Friday at the Mercado de Jamaica, Mexico City's leading flower market, where only a handful of shoppers walked down aisles filled with the cempasuchil (Mexican marigolds) that adorn the home altars erected to honor departed ancestors during the Nov. 1-2 festival.