Handout photo made available by Mexico's Supreme Court (SCJN) showing chief justice Luis Maria Aguilar Morales speak during a seminar on the legacy of the 1968 student movement, in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SCJN

Mexico's 1968 student movement, which experienced one of its darkest moments nearly 50 years ago during the Tlatelolco massacre, had a positive impact on human rights, the country's Supreme Court chief justice said Friday.

"The student movement of 1968 made it clear that we must always listen to the voice of youths and that we must never close the channels of communication, as there is always a way to open spaces for dialogue and accord," Luis Maria Aguilar Morales said.