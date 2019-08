A view from the pier in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, of the sun rising on Aug. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Valdivia

Mexico's tourism activity fell 0.60 percent in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2018, due to a drop in travel by domestic tourists and a decline in demand for services, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) said Tuesday.

In the January-March period, spending by both domestic and foreign tourists declined 0.40 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, the INEGI said in a statement.