Members of Mexico's Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) bid farewell in Altamirano, Chiapas state, to a seven-person EZLN delegation that will be traveling to Europe to press the group's demands for social justice and greater autonomy from Mexico's federal government. EFE/Carlos Lopez

Female members of Mexico's Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) bid farewell in Altamirano, Chiapas state, to a seven-person EZLN delegation that will be traveling to Europe to press the group's demands for social justice and greater autonomy from Mexico's federal government. EFE/Carlos Lopez

Seven members of Mexico's Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) set off Monday on a trip to Europe, where they will press their demands for social justice and greater autonomy from the federal government.

The delegation bid farewell to indigenous communities near the Jatate, Tzaconeja and Colorado rivers in the mountains of the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas and are now en route to the Caribbean state of Quintana Roo.