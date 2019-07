Protesting Federal Police officers talk to members of the media in Mexico City, Mexico, on July 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Madla Hartz

Federal Police officers on July 4, 2019, put up signs at a migrant shelter in support of colleagues who have held road-blocking demonstrations in recent days to protest against their potential incorporation into the newly created National Guard security force. EPA-EFE/ Madla Hartz

Mexico's government reiterated Thursday that it will not modify the entry requirements for the newly created National Guard security force despite recent protests by Federal Police officers.

The head of the Security and Civilian Protection Secretariat, Alfonso Durazo, said the pressure it has received to make those changes was coming from opposition politicians.