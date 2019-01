Gas station employees work in Mexico City, Mexico, 18 January 2019. Several Mexican states still suffer from fuel scarcity two weeks after the oil crisis began in the country due to the persistent sabotage of Pemex pipelines. EPA- EFE/ Mario Guzman

Members of the military inspect tankers carrying fuel at a distribution center, in Mexico City, Mexico, 18 January 2019. Several Mexican states still suffer from fuel scarcity two weeks after the oil crisis began in the country due to the persistent sabotage of Pemex pipelines. EPA-EFE/ Mario Guzman

The Mexican government said Friday that it plans to hire 2,000 drivers for a new fleet of tanker trucks to ease fuel shortages.

"I reiterate the appeal to the drivers to help us. Because we need 2,000 drivers as soon as possible," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily morning press conference.