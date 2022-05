Casa Frida coordinator Ian Hernandez speaks with EFE during an interview on May 16, 2022, in Mexico City. EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Casa Frida beneficiary Leonardo Martinez speaks with EFE during an interview on May 16, 2022, in Mexico City. EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Casa Frida coordinator Ian Hernandez speaks with EFE during an interview on May 16, 2022, in Mexico City. EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

In a country where discrimination prevails despite legal advances, Contrata LGBTIQ has become one of the first Mexican initiatives to integrate the LGBT community, including migrants, into the labor force.

One case is that of Leonardo Martinez, 27 - who left his home because of the social exclusion he suffered due to his sexual orientation - came to Casa Frida, the LGBT shelter that operates the program, seeking a community that would support and welcome him.