Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard speaks with reporters outside the US State Department in Washington on June 6, 2019, regarding US-Mexico talks on immigration and tariffs. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

The Mexican government says that there has been "progress" in the negotiations with the United States on immigration and tariffs, but the White House feels that the Mexican proposals are not enough to avoid the imposition of 5 percent tariffs on imports from that country early next week.

The second day of talks between the US and Mexico took place in two locations - the State Department and the White House - where the two delegations are holding meetings.