Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 30, 2019. Mexican security forces seized dozens of tankers used to steal fuel in an operation in the central state of Guanajuato. EPA-EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican security forces seized tanker trucks from a fuel-theft ring in the central state of Guanajuato, the navy secretary said Wednesday.

Elements of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel were pilfering fuel from a pipeline running through the town of San Salvador Torrecillas, Adm. Jose Rafael Ojeda said during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily press conference.