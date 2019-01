President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his morning press conference on Jan. 29, 2019 at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico. López Obrador announced that hundreds of official vehicles will be auctioned, from vans to armored cars or airplanes, in order to finance part of the National Guard. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his morning press conference on Jan. 29, 2019 at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico. López Obrador announced that hundreds of official vehicles will be auctioned, from vans to armored cars or airplanes, in order to finance part of the National Guard. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Tuesday that the Mexican government will auction off hundreds of official vehicles to finance the National Guard, a new public safety force.

Roughly 200 vehicles are to be sold in a Feb. 23-24 auction at Santa Lucia military base, the president said at his daily morning press conference.