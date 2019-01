The Secretary of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard (c), attends the inauguration of the XXX Meeting of Ambassadors and Consuls hosted Monday at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry, in Mexico City (Mexico). Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRE/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexico's foreign relations and economy secretariats agreed Monday on a plan aimed at promoting exports and attracting foreign direct investment.

The cooperation accord was signed by Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and Economy Secretary Graciela Marquez on the first day of the 30th Annual Meeting of Ambassadors and Consuls in Mexico City.