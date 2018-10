Photo provided by the 68 Committee and taken in October 1968 showing Mexican army troops arresting students demonstrating in Mexico City's Tlatelolco district. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Comite 68/Editorial Use Only

Students at Mexico City's Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM) participate in a commemorative act for the victims of the 1968 army massacre of a student demonstration at the Plaza de las Tres Culturas, in Tlatelolco, a downtown district of Mexico City, on 01 October 2018. EFE-EPA / STR

The Plaza of the Three Cultures in Mexico City's Tlatelolco neighborhood was full of protesting students when shots began to be heard 50 years ago on Tuesday, but while the army's guns decimated the movement, the military could not prevent the country's history from changing.

There is no doubt that Oct. 2, 1968, in Tlatelolco "marked an awakening to the reality that Mexico was experiencing," Panamerican University historian Iñigo Fernandez told EFE.