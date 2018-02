Photograph provided by Mexico's National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (CONABIO) showing a hammerhead shark (Sphyrna mokarran) off the coast of La Paz, Mexico, on Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erick Higuera/Conabio

The yen for shark fin soup, a status symbol in Asian societies, has caused hammerhead shark populations to dwindle in oceans the world over, but particularly off the coast of Mexico.

Biologist Juan Carlos Cantu told EFE that, while shark fishing is a world-wide issue, Mexico is responsible for 60 percent of all hammerhead shark fin exports, with China being its largest customer.