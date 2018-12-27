Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference, in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 27, 2018. Lopez Obrador presented Thursday a plan to end the giant fuel theft to the state-owned company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), in which 15 public agencies participate and which, in its first days of application, has resulted in three arrests. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday presented a plan to end the massive theft of fuel from pipelines, a racket that costs the country 66.3 billion pesos ($3.3 billion) a year, according to state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

"It's a joint plan (involving) 15 sectors of the federal government. It's already started and apparently there are good results, but we cannot declare victory yet because it's just beginning," the president said at his daily morning press conference.