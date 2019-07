Court sketch shows Zhenli Ye Gon (C) with his lawyers Martin McMahon (2-R), Ning Ye (2-L) during his custody hearing at the U.S. District Court House in Washington, D.C. USA, 03 August 2007. EPA/WILLIAM HENNESSY

Court sketch shows Zhenli Ye Gon during his custody hearing at the U.S. District Court House in Washington, D.C. USA, 03 August 2007. EPA/WILLIAM HENNESSY

Ricardo Rodríguez, head of Mexico’s property administration and disposal service, speaks at a press conference in Mexico City on 29 July, 2019. EFE/José Méndez

Mexico announced on Monday that it will auction the mansion of Chinese businessman and drug dealer Zhenli Ye Gon in August.

The luxurious house has been valued at around $5 million and the proceeds from the sale will go to struggling municipalities in the country, according to the government.