View of tear gas fired by US border police to prevent groups of Honduran migrants from crossing into the US at El Chaparral, in Tijuana, Mexico, on 25 November 2018. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

Mexico will deport the migrants who on Sunday tried to cross the US border wall at several points in Tijuana in a series of incidents that led US police to fire tear gas to disperse them, without - apparently - causing any injuries.

"The National Migration Institute (INM) is going to act and proceed with the immediate deportation of people" who participated in these incidents, Mexican Government Secretary Alfonso Navarrete told Milenio TV on Sunday.