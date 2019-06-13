Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard (right) speaks alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a press conference on June 12, 2019, at the National Palace in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexico will hold permanent discussions on the immigration phenomenon with Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, according to the Aztec nation's foreign relations secretary, who was scheduled to speak Wednesday with the presidents of those three countries.

"I'll speak today with the presidents. But we've already had conversations with the ambassadors. We talk every week," Marcelo Ebrard said at the National Palace in Mexico City, adding that talks have been launched on a permanent basis to attend to the emergency.