Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference in Mexico City on March 1, 2019, in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

The director-general of Mexico's national archives agency, Carlos Enrique Ruiz (c), accompanied by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (left), speaks at a press conference on March 1, 2019, in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutiérrez

Mexico's president on Friday announced plans over the next few months to open up Federal Police and intelligence agency archives dating back nearly a century.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference that all Mexicans must have access to those archives to ensure preservation of the nation's historical memory.