Members of the Federal Police guard access to boats and carry out inspections of tourists in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Mexican authorities on Thursday announced plans to reinforce security at the country's Caribbean ports and docks after the explosion of a tourist ferry that left 24 injured in February.

Alicia Ricalde Magaña, who heads the Integral Port Administration (API) in the state of Quintana Roo, said that all Caribbean ports will be rendered "ironclad" using security systems similar to the ones used in airports.