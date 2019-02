Members of the Beta group help people from migrant caravans trying to cross the Rio Grande into the United States at Piedras Negras, Mexico, on 14 February 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Sierra

Central American migrants in Piedras Negras, Mexico, wait to board buses that will take them to the cities of Hermosillo, Monterrey and Reynosa, on 14 February 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Sierra

The Mexican city of Piedras Negras, which borders on the United States, on Thursday announced that it will relocate a group of 120 Central American migrants after altercations that left four people injured in recent days.

The migrants will be transported in four buses before Feb. 22 to Monterrey, Hermosillo, Reynosa, Saltillo and Acuña, where they have been promised formal work, the authorities of the northern city in Coahuila state said.