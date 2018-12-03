Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the signing of a presidential decree to create a truth commission to investigate the case of Ayotzinapa, in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Migrants who are part of the Central American caravan sleep outside a shelter center in Tijuana, Mexico. Dec. 3, 2018 EPA- EFE/Alonso Rochin.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he will seek an agreement with the United States and Canada to invest in Central America and thereby deal with the phenomenon of migration.

"We are presenting a proposal to promote development in Central America, with tripartite investment from Canada, the United States and Mexico, so that companies and governments from the three nations can initiate a plan to promote development from south to north," he told a press conference on the first working day of his term.