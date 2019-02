Photo from the Presidency of Mexico of President Andres Manuel López Obrador in his morning press conference on Feb. 19, 2019 at the National Palace, in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE/MEXICAN PRESIDENCY/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday he plans to ask the United States to promote a campaign against drug use among young people, insisting that demand from Americans enriches the cartels in the Aztec nation.

"We are going to respectfully ask the government of the United States to pay attention to the young people" in their country, the president said during his daily morning press conference.