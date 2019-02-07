Venezuelan National Assembly president and opposition leader Juan Guaido smiles during a meeting with agricultural producers in Caracas on 06 February 2019. EFE-EPA/ Leonardo Munoz

Mexico and Uruguay on Wednesday in this capital proposed the so-called "Montevideo Mechanism," a four-stage process consisting of immediate dialogue, negotiation, commitments and implementation to achieve peace in Venezuela.

"We're proposing the Montevideo Mechanism as per our legitimate interest and readiness to contribute to helping the Venezuelan people and the involved actors find a solution to their differences," the two nations said in a joint communique backed by the Caribbean Community (Caricom).