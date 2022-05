National Guard (GN) personnel deplyed in the border city of Tijuana, state of Baja California, Mexico, 17 January 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/Joebeth Terriquez

The governments of Mexico and the United States announced Thursday they will invest $4.2 billion to strengthen the common border with advanced technology, infrastructure projects and special security measures.

Mexico's Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said at a press conference in the border city of Tijuana that this investment comes under the Bicentennial Framework for Security cooperation, which includes 14 projects on the Mexican side.