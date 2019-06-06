efe-epaBy Lucia Leal Washington DC

Mexico’s foreign minister on Wednesday agreed with the United States that the flow of undocumented immigrants was growing and sought to reconcile positions with Washington to prevent the 5 percent tariff on all imports from Mexico from coming into effect on Jun. 10.

Marcelo Ebrard had a 90-minute meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence and other senior US officials in the White House, in a “cordial” meeting which ended without an agreement, as announced by US President Donald Trump from Ireland.