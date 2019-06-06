Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard responds to a question from members of the news media during a press conference at the Mexican Embassy in Washington, DC, USA, Jun. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard responds to a question from members of the news media during a press conference at the Mexican Embassy in Washington, DC, USA, Jun. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard responds to a question from members of the news media during a press conference at the Mexican Embassy in Washington, DC, USA, Jun. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Mexico’s foreign minister on Wednesday agreed with the United States that the flow of undocumented immigrants was growing and sought to reconcile positions with Washington to prevent the 5 percent tariff on all imports from Mexico from coming into effect on Jun. 10.

Marcelo Ebrard had a 90-minute meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence and other senior US officials in the White House, in a “cordial” meeting which ended without an agreement, as announced by US President Donald Trump from Ireland.