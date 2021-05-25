The increase in violence in Mexico over the past decade has caused the demand for architectural armor plating and bullet-proof vests to skyrocket, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic and election campaigns, in a country where the security industry represents about 2 percent of the GDP.
"There has been an increase in crime and the only thing we're doing is offering solutions so that customers can be safe and safeguard their physical integrity and assets," Rene Fausto Rivera, the president of the National Council for the Ballistics Industry, created just three years ago amid the diversification in the sector.