A worker manufactures architectural armor in Mexico City, Mexico, 18 May 2021 (Issued 24 May 2021). The increase in violence in the last decade in Mexico has triggered the demand for architectural armor and bulletproof vests, especially during the pandemic and election campaigns, in a country where the security industry already represents close to 2% of GDP. EFE / Carlos Ramirez

The increase in violence in Mexico over the past decade has caused the demand for architectural armor plating and bullet-proof vests to skyrocket, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic and election campaigns, in a country where the security industry represents about 2 percent of the GDP.

"There has been an increase in crime and the only thing we're doing is offering solutions so that customers can be safe and safeguard their physical integrity and assets," Rene Fausto Rivera, the president of the National Council for the Ballistics Industry, created just three years ago amid the diversification in the sector.