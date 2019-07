Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard speaks during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Monday, July 8. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (L)cedes the podium to Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Monday, July 8. EFE-EPA/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexico's government is mobilizing to defend undocumented Mexicans living in the United States if President Donald Trump's administration goes through with threats to round-up and deport migrants en masse, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said here Monday.

The 50 Mexican consulates operating in the US are looking at "all legal measures" to assist migrants facing deportation, he said during a press conference at the National Palace.