Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tells a press conference on Tuesday morning, April 2, 2019, that the United States should exercise greater control over arms sales, though he will not discuss the matter with his neighbor until the situation on the border calms down. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that the United States should exercise greater control over arms sales, though he will not discuss the matter with his neighbor until the situation on the border calms down.

"There's a lot of arms trafficking from the United States to Mexico, and in fact the gun shops on the US side of the border are selling more than ever, but this is not the time to start an argument," the president told a morning press conference.