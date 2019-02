Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks at a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2019. The Government of Mexico presented on Thursday a plan to guarantee the rights and protection of Mexican migrants in the United States, where 48% are undocumented. This program will seek to move away from a 'defensive vision' of the Mexican authorities to be 'proactive' and 'more effective'. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presented Thursday a plan to guarantee rights and protection for the estimated 11.3 million Mexicans living in the United States, nearly half of them without documents.

During his daily morning press conference, the president emphasized the need to give "support to our migrant compatriots."