President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday that Mexico will safeguard the human rights of Central American migrants who are trying to obtain asylum in the United States.

"We want to maintain a relationship of understanding and friendship with the United States government, but at the same time defend the principles of Mexico's foreign policy," he said during his daily morning press conference.