US President Donald J. Trump addresses a public rally in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 29 May 2018. This is his third appearance in Nashville since becoming president. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

A handout photo made available by the Mexican Presidency, shows the President Enrique Pena Nieto, speaking during an event in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, 25 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Mexican Presidency HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The President of the United States Tuesday insisted on his idea that he will have Mexico pay for the construction of the wall he promised to build on the southern border with Mexico.

"I don't want to cause a problem, but in the end, Mexico's going to pay for the wall," Donald Trump said at a campaign rally amid his supporters in Nashville, Tennessee, adding that "they will enjoy it".