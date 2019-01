President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at his daily-morning press conference on Friday Jan. 25, 2019, at the National Palace in Mexico City Mexico. EPA-EFE / Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at his daily-morning press conference on Friday Jan. 25, 2019, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reiterated Friday that Mexico is ready to act as mediator between the Venezuelan government and opposition.

Asked about the Venezuelan crisis a day after Mexico and Uruguay extended a joint offer of mediation, Lopez Obrador told reporters at his daily press conference that his foreign policy is anchored in the Mexican constitution's principles of non-intervention and respect for the sovereignty of peoples.