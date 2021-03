Mexico not only has multiple agreements in place with international pharmaceutical companies but also is working on its own Covid-19 vaccine projects, a task being carried out by several different universities. EFE/Jose Mendez/File

Mexico not only has multiple agreements in place with international pharmaceutical companies but also is working on its own Covid-19 vaccine projects, a task being carried out by several different universities.

Authorities want any successful Mexican-developed vaccine candidate to be christened "Patria" (Fatherland).