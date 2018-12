The building housing the British Intelligence, MI6 is seen by the river Thames in London, Britain, Jan. 13, 2017. EP-EFEA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The head of the United Kingdom's secret intelligence service on Monday issued a warning to Russia and other countries not to underestimate the UK on intelligence and security matters.

Alex Younger, head of MI6 is set to deliver a speech at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, excerpts of which have been shared by media prior to his appearance.