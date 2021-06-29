Rescue workers continued working for the fifth day at the site of a 12-story condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida, on June 28, 2021. EFE/Cristobal Herrera

Rescue teams working against the clock for a fifth day at the site of the partial collapse of a 12-story condominium building in Miami's Surfside neighborhood recovered the bodies of two victims Monday, raising the death toll to 11.

The number of people missing in the building collapse currently stands at 150, while the number of people who were in the building at the time of the disaster but survived stands at 136, according to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who promised to "get to the bottom" of the matter in the investigation to determine the causes of the tragedy.