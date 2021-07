Cuban-Americans participate in a demonstration held to show support to protesters in Cuba, in front of the Versailles Restaurant in Miami, Florida, USA, 14 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Cuban-Americans attend to a demonstration to support the protesters in Cuba, in front of the Versailles Restaurant in Miami, Florida, USA, 14 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Randy Malcom singer of the 'Gente de Zona' Cuban band (R) sings during the demonstration to support the protesters in Cuba, in front of the Versailles Restaurant in Miami, Florida, USA, 14 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Cuban-Americans attend to a demonstration to support the protesters in Cuba, in front of the Versailles Restaurant in Miami, Florida, USA, 14 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Cuban-Americans attend to a demonstration to support the protesters in Cuba, in front of the Versailles Restaurant in Miami, Florida, USA, 14 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Cuban-Americans participate in a demonstration held to show support to protesters in Cuba, in front of the Versailles Restaurant in Miami, Florida, USA, 14 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The Cuban community in South Florida kept attention on the situation in Cuba Wednesday with new requests for the United States government to act and concerts in support of demonstrations on and outside the island.

The song "Patria y Vida" (Homeland and Life), an anthem of change for Cuba, resounded live on Calle Ocho in Little Havana, and Gente de Zona artists Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom embraced the audience in an emotional concert.