Workers install the Tiger Dam flood control system to be tested in Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, Florida, 27 April 2021. Tiger Dam, developed by Flood Control Corp., consists of water-inflatable tubes designed to block rising water from storm surge that can flood Vizcaya's gardens and low-lying areas during hurricanes. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

With this year's Atlantic hurricane season to begin on June 1, Miami's Vizcaya Museum on Tuesday unveiled a new system to protect against flooding caused by tropical storms and hurricanes.

The museum, located quite near the salt water and featuring huge outside gardens, presented the Tiger Dam system consisting of rubber cylinders that can be filled with water and placed on top of one another to create a barrier up to 9.7 meters (32 feet) high.