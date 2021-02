Guy Forchion, Executive Director of the Historic Virginia Beach Park, speaks with EFE about the first beach for 'colored people' in Florida, at the Historic Virginia Beach Park in Miami, Florida, USA, 23 February 2021 (issued 24 February 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Photo taken in the 1940s showing the historic Virginia Key Beach, which was established as a "colored only" beach by the Miami city authorities in 1945, the first local beach to be so designated. EFE/ Historic Virginia Key Beach Park / Editorial Use Only / Available only to illustrate the accompanying article (Obligatory Credit)

A beach in Miami stands as a symbol of the fight for civil rights. Virginia Beach in August 1945 was designated for the use of "persons of color," when all other sandy seaside locations were exclusively for the use of whites, and nowadays it has been converted into a park that the Eco-History Tour invites the public to get to know and to enjoy to the max.

It all began on Haulover Beach in metropolitan Miami in 1945 after a peaceful act of civil disobedience staged by a group of blacks.