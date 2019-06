Ron Pia of Las Vegas, Nevada, sits as fans of pop legend Michael Jackson gathered to remember him on his 10th death anniversary near the Great Mausoleum where he is buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, USA, June 25, 2019. EPA/DAVID MCNEW

Fans of pop legend Michael Jackson gather to remember him on his 10th death anniversary outside the Great Mausoleum where he is buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, USA, June 25, 2019. EPA/DAVID MCNEW

A memorial item proclaiming pop legend Michael Jackson's innocence in child abuse allegations at his Neverland Ranch as fans remember him on his 10th death anniversary near Los Olivos, California, USA, June 25, 2019. EPA/DAVID MCNEW

Tanisha Woods of Panama City, Florida, and six-year-old Dominic Lendo (R) meet former body guard of pop legend Michael Jackson as fans gathered to remember Jackson on his 10th death anniversary outside the Great Mausoleum where he is buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, USA, June 25, 2019. EPA/DAVID MCNEW

Fans of US pop legend Michael Jackson weep in mourning as fans gathered to remember him on his 10th death anniversary outside the Great Mausoleum where he is buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, USA, June 25, 2019. EPA/DAVID MCNEW

A photo and a rose left at the front gates of Neverland Ranch as fans of pop legend Michael Jackson remember him on his 10th anniversary near Los Olivos, California, USA, June 25, 2019. EPA/DAVID MCNEW

Fans of pop legend Michael Jackson from Japan set up a memorial as fans gathered to remember him on his 10th death anniversary outside the Great Mausoleum where he is buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, USA, June 25, 2019. EPA/DAVID MCNEW

The family of Michael Jackson on Tuesday paid tribute to the 'King of Pop,' who died from an overdose of painkillers a decade ago, and said that with his passing, the world lost a gifted artist and extraordinary humanitarian.

"Berry Gordy Jr., the founder of Motown, eulogized his protege by saying (shortly after his death): 'The King of Pop is not big enough for him. I think he is simply the greatest entertainer that ever lived,'" the Jackson family said in a press release.