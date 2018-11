Havana (CUBA), Nov 16, 2018: Festival director Ivan Giroud said at a press conference in Havana that the 40th Festival of New Latinamerican Cinema of Havana will feature films from Michael Moore, Matt Dillon and Geraldine Chaplin. EPA/EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

Michael Moore, Matt Dillon and Geraldine Chaplin will be among the headliners at next month's 40th Havana Festival of New Latin American Cinema, organizers said Friday.

The lineup for this year's festival, dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of Cuban filmmaker Tomas Gutierrez Alea (1928-1996), also includes Emir Kusturica and the filmmaking team of Iciar Bollain and Paul Laverty.