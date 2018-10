People wade in the water on a beach in the southeastern Mexican resort city of Cancun on Oct. 7, 2018, a day before Hurricane Michael passed to the east between the southeastern tip of Mexico and the western tip of Cuba on a northerly path that is projected to take the storm to the Florida Panhandle. EPA-EFE

An image provided on Oct. 7, 2018, by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center that shows the forecast track of Michael, which on Oct. 8 strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane. EPA-EFE/National Hurricane Center

Michael, which is currently bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to western Cuba, strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

The NHC also said in that 11 am advisory that Michael is forecast to become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) by Tuesday or Tuesday night.