Bernd Knöller, owner and chef at Riff restaurant in Valencia on Mar. 12, 2019, speaks to press the day before it reopened after a bout of food poisoning and death of a customer EFE-EPA/ Manuel Bruque

Bernd Knöller, owner and chef at Riff restaurant in Valencia on Mar. 12, 2019, the day before it reopened after a bout of food poisoning and death of a customer EFE-EPA/ Manuel Bruque

Bernd Knöller, owner and chef at Riff restaurant in Valencia on Mar. 12, 2019, the day before it reopened after a bout of food poisoning and death of a customer EFE-EPA/ Manuel Bruque

A Michelin-starred restaurant in Spain has reopened its doors on Wednesday, a month after a bout of food poisoning and the death of one customer.

Health officials launched an investigation after 30 people fell ill and one woman died after dining at Riff restaurant in Valencia, eastern Spain.