Former US first lady Michelle Obama (R) speaks at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 12 December 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Former US first lady Michelle Obama (R) and US actress Julia Roberts at the end of an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 12 December 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

The former first lady of the United States and one of Hollywood's most recognizable leading ladies teamed up on Thursday for a talk focusing on their joint efforts to empower girls to become future leaders.

Michelle Obama and Julia Roberts reflected on their trip to Vietnam to work with the Girls Opportunity Alliance – a program belonging to the Obama Foundation – and shared personal anecdotes in an on-stage conversation moderated by Malaysian presenter Deborah Henry in Kuala Lumpur.